Tekashi 6ix9ine's antics have been on everyone's mind throughout this week. After a video surfaced of the TattleTales rapper getting into a heated confrontation with Meek Mill, everyone has been sharing their piece about the situation. From Meek Mill ridiculing 6ix9ine's use of Pooh Shiesty lyrics during their argument to Desiigner giving his humorous take on what Meek should have done to 6ix9ine, it's clear that several people have taken a stance with one rapper or the other in regards to the situation.

Although it's unclear if he has seen all the latest drama surrounding the Dummy Boy artist, it seems that Post Malone is apart of the subset of Hip-Hop artists that isn't interested in working with 6ix9ine.

In a video posted by Akademiks, the Hollywood's Bleeding artist is seen in front of what appears to be a bunch of paparazzi. At the start of the video, one of the unseen reporters daringly asks Post, "Would you work with 6ix9ine? Would you work with 6ix9ine?"

"Would I?" Post confirms before kindly answering with, "Chances are, no."

Instagram users under the post were quick to comment about how politely the "Circles" artist shut down fans' hopes of a collaboration between the two artists, with one user dropping a "#respectuflly" in regard to Posty's demeanor.

Considering how much 6ix9ine's antics have been sensationalized as of late, Post Malone probably did the best thing by kindly declining the notion that he'd work with the "TROLLZ" rapper. He's likely focused on his other endeavors anyway, especially considering that he's got a virtual concert set for the end of this month.

Would you have liked to see Post Malone and Tekashi 6ix9ine work together on some music?