Post Malone is a man of simple tastes. The artist, whose penchant for pumping out hit after hit has earned himself three Grammy nominations this year, has somehow remained one of the most regular celebrities in the music. Posty's known for his love of Bud Light, Crocs, and Costco, but now it appears that the Syracuse native is also a fan of Pokémon.

To honor the 25-year anniversary of Nintendo's beloved monster-ridden role-playing game, The Pokémon Company is hosting Pokémon Day, a celebratory online event, and in an exclusive reveal to Billboard, Post Malone has been announced to be the headline artist for the musical festivities. Similar to Travis Scott's virtual Fortnite performance last year, Posty will be virtualized for his concert on Saturday, February 27.

According to Billboard, Pokémon has partnered with Universal Music Group to commemorate its beloved video game series all-year long with artist-involved series P25 Music. Post Malone is set to kick off this newly announced series on Pokémon Day, and performances from Katy Perry and other soon to be announced artists will follow.

"I’ve been a fan for such a long time, kind of grew up with it," Post -- who also recently celebrated his 25th birthday -- says in a statement. "Celebrating 25 years is a big deal, so we decided to do it together."

Other than that, the "Circles" artist has remained tight-lipped in regards to what fans can expect from his virtual show on Pokémon Day, but he did say this regarding the matter, "They’ll just have to tune in and watch! The Pokémon team put in so much work -- this is one of the coolest things I’ve been a part of."



If you're interested in catching a glimpse of what Post Malone will look like for his virtual Pokémon performance, peep the trailer below:

