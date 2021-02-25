mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Post Malone Covers "Only Wanna Be With You" For Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

Alex Zidel
February 25, 2021 09:12
766 Views
10
3
Republic RecordsRepublic Records
Republic Records

Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)
Post Malone

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Post Malone releases new music to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon.


Post Malone recently announced that he would be performing at the upcoming Pokémon 25 celebration, putting on a show to ring in the quarter-century mark for the storied animation franchise. That wasn't all he had planned with Pikachu and Co. though because, on Thursday, the world-renowned pop-rap artist released a cover of "Only Wanna Be With You" by Hootie and the Blowfish, which originally also came out twenty-five years ago, to recall simpler times.

Post's cover of "Only Wanna Be With You" is officially on all major streaming platforms, as well as video-sharing service YouTube. It's the first new music we've heard from the artist this year, hopefully marking a change of activity for the rest of the year.

His new cover of the track will be performed as part of his virtual concert experience for Pokémon 25 on Saturday, February 27. Post isn't the only superstar that's gotten involved with the campaign as pop star Katy Perry will also be part of the anniversary celebration.

What do you think of Post's cover of the song? Happy Pokémon 25!

Quotable Lyrics:

Put on a little Dylan sittin' on a fence
I say that line is great, you asked me what it meant by
Said I shot a man named Gray, took his wife to Italy
ShÐµ inherited a million bucks and when shÐµ died, it came to me

Post Malone
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  3
  766
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Post Malone pokemon 25th anniversary new music new song cover
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Post Malone Covers "Only Wanna Be With You" For Pokémon's 25th Anniversary
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject