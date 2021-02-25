Post Malone Covers "Only Wanna Be With You" For Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

Post Malone recently announced that he would be performing at the upcoming Pokémon 25 celebration, putting on a show to ring in the quarter-century mark for the storied animation franchise. That wasn't all he had planned with Pikachu and Co. though because, on Thursday, the world-renowned pop-rap artist released a cover of "Only Wanna Be With You" by Hootie and the Blowfish, which originally also came out twenty-five years ago, to recall simpler times.

Post's cover of "Only Wanna Be With You" is officially on all major streaming platforms, as well as video-sharing service YouTube. It's the first new music we've heard from the artist this year, hopefully marking a change of activity for the rest of the year.

His new cover of the track will be performed as part of his virtual concert experience for Pokémon 25 on Saturday, February 27. Post isn't the only superstar that's gotten involved with the campaign as pop star Katy Perry will also be part of the anniversary celebration.

What do you think of Post's cover of the song? Happy Pokémon 25!

Quotable Lyrics:

Put on a little Dylan sittin' on a fence

I say that line is great, you asked me what it meant by

Said I shot a man named Gray, took his wife to Italy

ShÐµ inherited a million bucks and when shÐµ died, it came to me