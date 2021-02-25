Following months of speculation about their relationship, DaBaby and DaniLeigh went public with their romance. It was only at the top of December that the pair of artists confirmed they were loved up for the winter, but soon, things fizzled out. In the past, DaniLeigh and MeMe, the mother of one of DaBaby's kids, have engaged in Twitter beef but if you ask MeMe now, she insists she's never felt pressed by any woman that DaBaby has brought into the picture.



Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm not intimidated by no b*tch when it comes to a n*gga I was with for real. It ain't no smoke, it ain't no nothing, like, honestly that sh*t is nothing new," MeMe is seen saying in a video that is circulating online. "You know how many b*tches I don't seen come and go? I hate to say it's normal or it's regular but I mean, it is... I'm not ever worried about no b*tch."

"Plus, I'm secure within myself. I never needeed validation from no n*gga, so I know what I bring to the table. I know what's up with me. I don't know it to have no problem with it." Soon, DaniLeigh sent out a tweet that seemed to address MeMe's viral statements that read, "Lol sad... but ok ..." Then, she had some final thoughts on her current circumstances.

"Can’t wait to be disconnected to that situation.... in due time ... we all human," DaniLeigh tweeted. "We all make mistakes when we in love and dumb.. but it’s all about growing fr .. so I’ll take my lessons and keep goin .. even with all the hate I receive it’s fine... in due time." Swipe below to watch MeMe speak about her ex.



Twitter