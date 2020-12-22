DaniLeigh's 26th birthday happened this past Sunday. The rapper-slash-dancer recently spoke with us for our 12 Days of Christmas interview series, and she spoke about her birthday intentions-- revealing that she wanted nothing more than to go to some tropical island and chill out.

"I wanna go away on vacation. I don't wanna party or nothing like that. I wanna go away, I wanna be on a beautiful island or some shit," DaniLeigh said playfully during the interview. Well, it looks like she wasn't quite able to go to a remote island, although it seems like she did the next best thing-- and went on a yacht. Not only that, but she hit up the yacht with her boyfriend, DaBaby.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram, fans get to re-live DaniLeigh's birthday in full. The day seemingly started by cruising around with DaBaby in a Lamborghini, before the two ended up on a boat, with a few cheeky photos together. As evening hit, Dani and DaBaby strolled to dinner with a blunt in hand. Finally, DaniLeigh caps off the photo gallery with a photo of her blowing out her birthday candles, surrounded by a variety of different cake slices. Does that sound like a lit birthday?

The comments of Dani's IG post are filled with birthday wishes, including DaBaby, who simply dropped off a cake emoji.

Take a look at the photos below, and if you missed it, watch the interview with DaniLeigh above.