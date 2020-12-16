DaBaby's relationship status is complicated. He's seemingly still involved with the mother of his children, MeMe, but he's also spending a lot of romantic time with singer DaniLeigh. The specifics of their situation are unclear, but DaniLeigh seems to be embracing her status as the "most hated on", updating her social media and declaring that much on Twitter.

"Most hated on," wrote the MOVIE star alongside a crying emoji, a face-palm emoji, and a white heart.

This update comes after a few videos that have gotten the world talking about her relationship with DaBaby, especially one where he keeps a tight grip of her hair as they dance around the room.

"That grip of her hair had me feeling some type of way," wrote one commenter on the video, which was re-posted by The Shade Room. "I think she wanted him to let go," said another. One fan even theorized that they'd be going through an ugly break-up before the holidays, giving them a few days to unravel.

Do you think their relationship is destined to fail? It feels like, with everything around the couple, including Baby's baby mama, that much is inevitable.

Is DaniLeigh the "most hated on" right now or is she exaggerating? Check out some of the recent hate she's been getting below.