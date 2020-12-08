The love is real between DaniLeigh and DaBaby as the couple has revealed their romance with the public. There have been months of speculation regarding the two artists, but things took a turn after DaBaby resurfaced with the mother of his daughter, MeMe. DaniLeigh was attacked on social media as the public accused her of being a "homewrecker," but she maintained that she thought he was a single man. Following the alleged split, DaniLeigh kept grinding as she prepared for the release of her Movie visual album, and DaBaby would soon be grieving the tragic loss of his brother.

The Kirk rapper would hint at a DaniLeigh reconciliation with a few lyrics, and soon, they were ready to show they've reunited with a photo posted to Instagram. Meanwhile, MeMe didn't skip a beat with going after the pair, writing on her Instagram that she was just hanging out with DaBaby a month ago. After sharing a series of posts to her Instagram Story on Monday (December 7), some people are claiming that MeMe may be talking about DaBaby and DaniLeigh once again.

"I DON'T post him, I be with him in real life," one post stated. Another said, "Yall ever plotted on a n*gga? Like yeah ima get him." Meanwhile, DaBaby and DaniLeigh are loved up. Check out a few of MeMe's posts below.



