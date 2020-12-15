As though there hasn't been a global pandemic happening for the last nine months, ravaging our lives and keeping us inside our homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Offset went ahead and threw a massive birthday bash in Atlanta, where people were not wearing masks and ignored social distancing guidelines.

Atlanta has been pretty wide-open for the last several weeks, and that continued when Offset held his birthday party at a nightclub, inviting everyone from Polo G to DaBaby. The party ended with Cardi B gifting her husband a rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, but there were also some newsworthy happenings from inside the get-together. Most notably, DaBaby was spotted with his baby mama MeMe, with who he is often beefing online.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

As of late, DaBaby has been flaunting his relationship with singer DaniLeigh. Their situationship has been pissing off MeMe, who is a constant in DaBaby's life. Last night, it seems as though MeMe was back with her man, partying with him and confusing a whole bunch of fans, who are now perplexed about what's really going on in Baby's life. Is he already back with MeMe or were they just in the same vicinity without interacting much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

Check out some footage from the party below.