Regardless of what anyone has to say, DaniLeigh and DaBaby are going strong. The couple recently came forward to officially reveal their romance after a few hiccups earlier this year. The pair has been secretive about their relationship, and with good reason, as they have faced heavy criticisms from the public. DaBaby's ex and mother of his daughter, MeMe, has suggested that she is still spending time with the Kirk rapper, but he nor DaniLeigh have addressed her allegations.

Instead, the two artists have spent their recent days sharing lovey-dovey photos and videos of one another on social media. Whether they're hugged up, jamming in the car, or dancing while eating food together, fans can expect to see more sappy exchanges in days to come. On Tuesday (December 8) evening, DaniLeigh posted a video to her Instagram Story that showed DaBaby taking a phone call. "I miss you," she wrote over the video with sad and crying face emojis.

She also offered a little bit of insight into how long they've been seeing, or at least dating, each other. She added the date "September 25, 2019" to the video, maybe to let people know this isn't something that randomly occurred this year. Check it out for yourself below.