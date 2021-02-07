It was only a few weeks ago when DaniLeigh and DaBaby declared themselves the "hardest couple in the game." His single, "Masterpiece" appears to be an ode to his relationship with the "My Terms" singer. Things seemed like they were going well but that might not actually be the case. It appears that the supposed "hardest couple in the game" have called it quits.

Both DaBaby and DaniLeigh have indicated that they have broken up, though the latter a bit more clearly than the former. DaBaby hit the 'Gram this weekend where he shared praise from India Love's take on the Masterpiece Challenge on TikTok. You know... that one. "This Tik Tok is a #Masterpiece @indialove," he tweeted along with a goat emoji before sending off a morning message to his followers ahead of Valentine's day. "Morning, Best re-enactment of this Tik Tok gets flown out for a date w/ Baby on Valentine’s Day," he added. DaBaby said that he'll be choosing a winner on the 12th.

One could look at it as marketing for his latest single but it appears that DaBaby really is looking for a date this Valentine's Day. DaniLeigh pretty much confirmed the break-up after DaBaby shared his post, writing, "Officially single," along with a black heart emoji on her IG Story.

The couple appears to have unfollowed each other on IG as well. Check their posts below.

