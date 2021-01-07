As soon as these two revealed to the world that they were in a relationship, the public adoration hasn't ceased. There were reported ups and downs last year as the public attempted to decipher whether or not DaniLeigh and DaBaby had sparked a romance. After DaniLeigh and MeMe, DaBaby's ex and mother of his child, engaged in a war of words over social media, fans believed that the two artists had called it quits. However, they both resurfaced on DaniLeigh's Instagram post where she made it clear that she's riding for the Kirk star.

Things continue to heat up for the couple as it they jet-set together. In a recent post to her Instagram, DaniLeigh shared a photo that showed her and DaBaby happily making their way into a private jet. He's shown at the top of the stairs with DaniLeigh following, and in the caption, she wrote, "And I’m behind him if it go down [black heart emoji]."

This comes on the heels of the two celebrating their birthdays together as they're only two days apart. They spent their time cruising around in luxury vehicles and enjoying the sunshine while coasting on a yacht, and it looks as if the love is real. Check out DaniLeigh's post below.