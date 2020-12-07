DaBaby's love life is... strange and a little confusing, to be completely honest. The Charlotte-based rapper seemingly has things locked down with the mother of his children, MeMe, but every time they fall out, he appears to try to get on her jealous side by flaunting on social media with other women. This weekend, he officially went public with DaniLeigh, who he has mentioned in a couple of songs, by posing for a picture with the music star on Instagram.

"My baby," wrote Dani, DaBaby's "Dominican Mami", in the post.

MeMe has already been talking her trash, even hopping in the studio to get out her frustration. She's been teasing a new song, which will likely address the DaBaby-DaniLeigh situation, but for now, Baby is happy with his new girl, openly flirting with her, much to his baby mama's dismay.

Sharing a sultry new photo on Instagram, DaniLeigh wore an open-chest, dominatrix-style jacket with thigh-high boots, writing in a star emoji as her caption. DaBaby couldn't resist himself from commenting.

"Come here," he wrote, no longer containing his crush on the rapper. She replied with a running emoji and a heart-face emoji.

Clearly, these two are feeling each other. But do you think it's just a ploy to make MeMe jealous?

Are you a fan of DaBaby and DaniLeigh together?