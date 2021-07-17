Now that the cat is (officially) out of the bag, DaniLeigh is showing off her pregnancy in style. We've previously reported on the speculation that the singer was with child, especially in recent months as she avoided showing her growing baby belly. After what was reported as being a slip-up by a family member who accidentally posted images of the singer, she decided to come forward with a few photos of her own to confirm that she will soon be a first-time mom.

DaniLeigh returned with more photos and videos of herself and the mommy-to-be is glowing with a wide grin on her face.

People have been congratulating the Def Jam star online and many have dropped off posts suggesting the pregnancy news doesn't come as a surprise. DaniLeigh has been quiet about her relationship with DaBaby since they allegedly broke up months back, but some internet sleuths recently pieced together their Instagram Stories and suggested the couple may be back in action.

Because DaniLeigh and DaBaby recently dated, there are also rumors that he may be the father of her child, however, neither artist has confirmed that information. DaniLeigh's videos seemed to show her baby shower and many suspect that she's having a girl due to the pink attire and decorations.

We send well wishes to DaniLeigh. You can check out her pregnancy posts below.