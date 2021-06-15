Aside from the occasional modeling photos or behind the scene videos, DaniLeigh has been relatively quiet lately. The singer seems to have retreated from posting too often following several controversies that sparked online, but it looks as if her music career is still on track. Her relationship with DaBaby seemed solid before there was a back and forth with his MeMe, one of the mothers of his children, and after persevering, DaniLeigh was hit with the "Yellow Bone" scandal where she faced accusations of colorism.

The Movie artist's personal life seemed to overshadow her applauded visual album and for months now, she's faced speculation that she's with child. Adding fuel to the rumors is the fact that DaniLeigh hasn't been photographed without somehow obstructing the view of her belly, and while she hasn't confirmed or denied that she's pregnant, the public has run with the story.

On Monday (June 14), DaniLeigh resurfaced on Instagram to share a few snapshots of herself in the studio with Snoop Dogg. "You can't even see ur future I'm choosing mine [fingers crossed emoji]," she wrote in the caption. "Pressed play on uncle snoop yesterday [white heart emoji] stay tuned."

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, DaniLeigh is cleaning house. She's offering up her furniture, which includes a shoe closet and two couches, to her followers. Months ago she purchased a home in the Dominican Republic so she may be making a move, or making room for new decor. Check out a few posts below and swipe to see images with Snoop.