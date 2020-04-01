When two attractive artists work together, the public is quick to assume that there is something romantic going on behind the scenes. However, before DaniLeigh and DaBaby released their joint track "Levi High," there was already a bit of drama cooking up on social media. DaniLeigh and MeMe, the mother of DaBaby's child, were engaged in a back and forth earlier this month that stemmed from allegations that DaniLeigh was hooking up with the Kirk rapper.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"Sis got me blocked , but word keeps getting back to me .. so hopefully the energy is the same in real life," MeMe tweeted in early March. She called DaniLeigh "obsessed" while the rapper told a Twitter user that MeMe was harassing her because she was "bored." Speculation regarding her relationship with DaBaby has been a topic of gossip, and now DaniLeigh is addressing the rumors straight on.

In an online interview with Kendra G of Chicago's WGCI radio, the rapper said that people have tried to attach her to celebrities in the past, including Chris Brown. The two worked on the remix to her track "Easy" and after the music video dropped, people assumed they were dating, as well. DaniLeigh claims she's not dating anyone right now but when asked about DaBaby, she acted a bit coy and took a pause before saying they weren't together. Check out the clip to watch her reaction for yourself.