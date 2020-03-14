DaniLeigh & DaBaby Double Back With "Levi High" Clip

Watch DaniLeigh & DaBaby ride out in "Levi High" video.

Shortly after premiering her newest DaBaby-assisted "Levi High," an ode to the flattering cut of the denim brand, Danileigh returned to double down with a visual to fit the occasion. While the track is the first time the duo shares space on wax, Dani and Baby have touched a music video set together before as the Def Jam singer was responsible for choreographing the Charlotte rapper's viral "BOP" music video.

In the new clip, directed by Kat Webber, Dani and Baby play the role of a dripped up Bonnie Clyde as they lead a number of heists in style before surrendering to...an alien abduction? Oh, and DaBaby does his own stunts. Catch the entertaining new clip up top.