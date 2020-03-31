Kendra G.
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris RockCharlamagne Tha God expressed his sympathy for Will Smith while also stating that Chris Rock didn't "deserve" to get smacked.By Jordan Schenkman
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Talks Relationship With Crystal Smith: "Never Did I Say I Didn't Love Her"Ne-Yo announced earlier this year that he and his wife Crystal Smith had broken up, but the quarantine made him realize the important relationships in his life.By Erika Marie
- GramDaniLeigh Addresses DaBaby Dating Rumors On IG LiveDaniLeigh and DaBaby have been the center of romance rumors, especially after she got into an internet fight with his bay mama.By Erika Marie