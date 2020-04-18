It was a good week for new music, my friends, and we're continuing to keep you updated on all the hottest new releases with our "Fire Emoji" playlist on Spotify. Our HNHH team has compiled the latest bangers, including cuts from DaBaby's new album, Blame It On Baby and Westside Gunn's latest project, Pray For Paris, as well as a highlight off The-Dream's freshly dropped SXTP4.

DaBaby's latest body of work blew up this week, garnering 25 million streams on Spotify in the first 30 minutes of its release. Although it wasn't received terribly well by some fans, there are definitely some winners on Blame It On Baby, such as the Roddy Ricch-assisted "ROCKSTAR" and the A Boogie wit da Hoodie-featured "DROP." Both of these bops can be found on our "Fire Emoji" roundup, along with two of Baby's solo tracks. We've also gathered some joints off Westside Gunn's Pray For Paris: "327" with Joey Bada$$, Tyler, the Creator, and Billie Essco, and "LE Djoliba" with Cartier William. Who could forget Playboi Cartier's long-awaited drop, "@ MEH," that's been at the centre of some beef between himself and Lil Uzi Vert and has found its way onto our "Fire Emoji" playlist. We've also got The-Dream's Jhené Aiko-assisted track, "Wee Hours," off SXTP4, the new 21 Savage and Summer Walker collabo, and one of our favourites off Future's Purple Reign in honour of the 2016 mixtape finally making its way onto streaming services this week. Check out our full roundup below and make sure to follow all of our other specially-curated playlists.

