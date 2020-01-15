It's been somewhat of a rocky start to the new decade for North Carolina rapper DaBaby. After being arrested two times in two weeks, the hitmaker is hoping for an easier go at things in 2020. Unfortunately, good luck just doesn't seem to be following him from the music end of his life to the legal side. Just last night, it was reported that, after allegedly assaulting a concert promoter by dousing him in apple juice and robbing him of $80, Baby is facing a potential lawsuit. He's reportedly being given until the end of next week to settle with the promoter and, if they fail to reach an agreement, things will escalate to the courthouse. Clearly, the rapper couldn't care any less about what's going on because he just posted a number of flexing photos to his social media accounts, showing off his impeccable Louis Vuitton drip, which was complemented by a collection of jewelry that likely totals over $1 million.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rocking Louis Vuitton from his head to his toes, DaBaby wanted to show off all angles of his 'fit as he waited at the airport. With bedazzled rings on each finger and a handful of chains around his neck, he made sure to stay cool in anticipation of the heated lawsuit looming from the concert promoter. It's apparent that DaBaby doesn't care about any of legal drama he's been facing, going about his regular routine with finesse and Omarion-levels of unbothered-ness.

What do you see in DaBaby's future for 2020?