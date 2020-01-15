He may not want the public to focus on his legal troubles, but DaBaby's name is back in headlines. The rapper recently spent 48 hours in jail after being arrested on charges of robbery and battery. While the battery charge has been dismissed, the North Carolina rapper still faces allegations that he assaulted and stole $80 from a promoter.



"Don't allow yourself to be [misled] by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win," DaBaby wrote on Instagram after he was released from jail. "I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high." Adding, "Please be reminded that suck ass situations like these aren't worthy of your time or attention."

Reports state that concert promoter Kenneth Carey wasn't able to pay DaBaby the money he owed him and tried to get away with stiffing the rapper. Instead, DaBaby allegedly took money from him as restitution. However, Carey claims that he was prepared to pay DaBaby $20K, but the rapper showed up believing he was owed $30K and became upset.

In a report made by TMZ on Wednesday, Carey and his attorney's are threatening to sue DaBaby if the rapper doesn't respond to their request of a settlement. The outlet states that the attorneys have contacted the rapper's team "in hopes of settling this matter expeditiously." Carey says that he was "jumped and robbed" by DaBaby and his team, and he's giving the rapper until the end of next week to respond to his request or he'll be filing papers to seek damages.