He could have acted a "damn fool" when news began to circulate that his B2K bandmate Fizz was dating the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, but Omarion gave a good reason as to why he didn't react. "When you self-reflect and you get the opportunity to [say], ‘OK. I could go that far, but where’s the best place for me to be?”



In a recent sit-down with Essence, the singer once again chatted about his personal growth and the controversial headlines that captured the attention of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fans, along with the R&B and hip hop worlds, throughout 2019. While Omarion previously remained relatively silent about watching his former friend and his ex-girlfriend trash-talk him on reality television, the "Touch" singer has been making the rounds in the media, reflecting on earning his "Mr. Unbothered" title.

Essence directly asked Omarion why he opted to fly solo for the next Millennium Tour instead of once again joining with B2K, and according to the outlet, he avoided giving an answer. He did, however, say this: “I really wanted to give the fans what they’ve always wanted—that was to see us back together. I think really, stepping back and really recognizing certain things that took place—you know 'cause going back on the road, it took me back. I never really understood certain things about my career and my connection with my fans until I went back."

Fans will be able to check out Omarion and Bow Wow reuniting on the Millennium Tour II to perform tracks from their 2007 joint project Face Off. Joining them will be Pretty Ricky, Ashanti, Lloyd, Soulja Boy, Sammie, and Ying Yang Twins. Check out his interview with Essence below.