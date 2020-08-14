DaBaby is one of the hottest artists in the world and, thus, one of the most recognizable faces in the game. As one of the most in-demand rappers out right now, the North Carolina native gets tons of messages on a daily basis, choosing to remain extra picky about who to reply to. Today, he just needed to get back at one man who claimed that the two look alike, shutting him down.

"Apparently i look like @DaBabyDaBaby," wrote a Twitter user, not entirely sure of it himself. DaBaby decided to get involved, shooting down the notion that they could pass as twins once and for all.

"Boy hell nah," he wrote back, crushing his dreams. "I fuck witcha tho."

If we're being honest, they do share some similarities but it just isn't enough for Baby to agree.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Recently the rapper has been making the news for his political stance, declaring that, come November, he will be voting for Kanye West to become the next President of the United States. He was bashed all over social media for voicing his take, with many urging him to issue a public statement retracting his support, as this upcoming election is actually a pretty big deal. A vote cast for Kanye West could spoil the mission for everyone.