Following the bro moment that DaBaby and Kanye West had earlier today, resulting in the "Suge" rapper saying he's actually voting for 'Ye to be president, many people couldn't help but disagree with the co-sign.



Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

"Ima let y’all finish.... But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye," was all DaBaby needed to tweet before being completely roasted on Twitter. From those who felt like he was being ignorant to others who simply responded with hilarious gifs and memes, DaBaby received relentless criticism from all ends. The main argument with endorsing Yeezy in this upcoming election is the fact that he doesn't really have a strong chance of winning, which many believe will just split the vote for Biden-Harris in order to assure Trump will be re-elected. We can only hope DaBaby doesn't send the wrong message to all 2.5 million of his followers — the tweet garnered over 16,000 retweets and over 30,000 likes — but thankfully they all seem capable of forming political opinions of their own given some of the responses we peeped.

Take a look at some of the wildest and most ruthless reactions to DaBaby endorsing Kanye 2020 below: