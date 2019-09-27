DaBaby has exploded onto the music scene over the course of the past year. Back in December, the Charlotte rapper was a mostly-unknown artist with a few regional YouTube hits, but now he’s one of the hottest rappers in the game thanks to his polarizing personality & hits like “Suge” & “Vibez.” Looking to capitalize off his newfound fame & notoriety, the Charlotte emcee decides to keep his foot on the gas and share another new album today called Kirk, which by the way pays tribute to his last name.

“Kirk, my last name, it holds big weight. It’s all about confidence, being a leader. It’s going to be the title of my new album, too, by the way” he said when announcing its title.

The follow up to his debut DaBaby On DaBaby contains 13 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Migos, Chance The Rapper, Lil Baby, YK Osiris, and Kevin Gates, among others. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of London On Da Track, CashMoney AP, 1st Class, DJ Clue, Kenny Beats, and more.

Out now, fans can stream the highly anticipated project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think!