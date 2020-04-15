North Carolina native DaBaby just keeps on releasing new music.

The Baby On Baby and KIRK rapper has dropped two full-length bodies of work in the span of twelve months and, once again, he's coming through with another collection of music. This week, he announced that his new album Blame It On Baby would be out on April 17, marking his third album release in two years.

Already, DaBaby has begun his rollout, sharing a hilarious trailer for the project and previewing a couple of new songs.

"I'm like fuck it, let the beat build n***a/I do my own thing, ain't worried 'bout how he feel n***a," raps DaBaby on the first of two new records that he previewed on social media.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For those that like to roast the rapper, you'll notice that both of these sound remarkably different from "Suge." The Charlotte native has been criticized at length for sticking to his comfort zone but it would appear as though he's switching up the flow a little on the upcoming album. He's also choosing beats that wouldn't necessarily fit on his other two projects.

"I get chicken, no tender," he says on the second song, pointing an arcade gun at the screen and playfully showing off his quarantine digs.

Are you looking forward to hearing some new music from DaBaby in a few days? Check out the snippets below.