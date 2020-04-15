Yesterday, DaBaby surprised the masses by revealing his new album Blame It On Baby would be arriving this Friday, his first since Kirk dropped last September. With the lead single "Find My Way" already striking a promising chord, many are anticipating a major step forward from the rising star, who has already elbowed his way to the front of the line through a heavy dose of skill and character. On that note, DaBaby has officially kicked off his promotional campaign in style, coming through with a hilarious infomercial reminding everyone why he's among the game's best comedic voices.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Unfortunately, his mischievous nature has left many people feeling wronged -- luckily there's officially a service for that exact problem, the Blame It On Baby service. Unveiled by way of a delightful informercial, DaBaby's latest entrepreneurial endeavor finds him taking responsibility to everyone his actions have directly, or far more likely inadvertently wronged. If his music led your significant other to dump you, blame it on Baby. If it led to your parents getting divorced, blame it on Baby. Hell, if he's the reason you're drinking on the job, you already know what to do.

Check out the full infomercial below, and who knows -- perhaps you'll find yourself remembering your own experience being wronged by the North Carolina rapper. If so, the number is right there in front of you. Check back this Friday for the full album -- are you excited to see what DaBaby has been cooking up?