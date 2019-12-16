After DaBaby enlisted The Jabbawockeez to star in the hip hop musical for his KIRK single, "BOP", many praised him for giving a nod to legendary dance group. The Charlotte rapper also brought them out for his performance on Saturday Night Live last week. Following that, some Twitter users exposed their youth when mentioning that they were not familiar with the Jabbawockeez. Others were quick to point out that they originated from MTV's defunct competition series, America's Best Dance Crew. After winning the first season, the Jabbawockeez went on to secure a Las Vegas residency. For all those unaware of the crew's impressive moves, DaBaby is putting them back in the spotlight.

DaBaby was accompanied onstage by the Jabbawockeez for his Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance on Sunday night (Dec. 15). At first, the white-masked dancers appeared to precede the rapper's appearance, but then one of the members removed his uniform and mask to reveal that he was, in fact, DaBaby! The Jabbawockeez shared a video of this big reveal on their Twitter account and officially declared DaBaby an honorary member of their crew.

These kinds of amusing stunts during DaBaby's high-energy performances are what earned him praise from Busta Rhymes. Bussa Bus caught one of DaBaby's recent shows and went backstage to inform him that other rappers are scared of his run right now.