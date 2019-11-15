DaBaby Premieres "BOP" Video As A Hip-Hop Musical

DaBaby debuts his brand new Hip-Hop Musical.

Do you need a little more "BOP" in your life? Have you been craving a brand new hip-hop musical? Perhaps DaBaby isn't exactly ready to star in Hamilton yet but he's starting off his Broadway career with a solid musical for his hot single "BOP." Debuting the video today for the KIRK jam, the North Carolina native officially unleashes another humourous video upon us.

Starting off in the busy streets of New York City, the Billion Dollar Baby can be seen running some sketchy business with his homies before getting run up on by the cops. Everybody scatters and, as DaBaby attempts to find a secure place to lay low, a dance party breaks out in the middle of traffic. Baby gets back in the scene to marvel over one woman's twerking skills, hitting a handstand and shaking her booty ferociously.

The clip ends with a message from Baby himself, informing us that the story isn't quite complete. "To be continued you bitch ass n***a," writes the star. "Give us a few days."

What do you think DaBaby and Reel Goats will bring us next? Another music video or a continuation of this musical? Your guess is as good as mine.