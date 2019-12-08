Saturday night, DaBaby made his Saturday Night Live debut as he appeared as the show's musical guest in its most recent iteration.

He appeared to deliver on performances of his "BOP" and "SUGE" tracks, employing a similar setting from the music video for the former as he doubled down and brought out the Jabbawockeez dance crew for assistance on both cuts. The appearance knockdown another milestone for the Charlotte native, who experienced the breakout year that dreams are made of.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez took on the role of host this time around, reflecting on her memorable year in her opening monologue, performing alongside the Radio City Rockettes, and even reviving her iconic green Versace dress during the routine.

"Seriously, what I really want to say to everyone watching out there is... the best is yet to come," Lopez said. "People try to write you off, it's all BS. None of us have a shelf life. Look at me! They tried to count me out so many times. But I'm still here," she added. "I'm like a little roach, you think I'm gone for good, maybe you haven't seen me in a few months but then you go and get a glass of water in the middle of the night and boom! I got an album."