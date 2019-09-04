If you thought the Made In America Festival was lit, then you haven't checked out photos from the afterparty. Following the two-day event that went down at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadephia that featured artists like Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo, Rosalía, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Pink Sweat$, James Blake, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, and DaBaby, a few of the music acts decided to get together at nightclub NOTO Philadelphia.

As expected, everyone was dancing and bottles were flowing—especially around Lizzo who was chugging champagne straight from the bottle. DaBaby was on the scene with Stunna 4 Vegas while Megan Thee Stallion climbed on the mixing board and began twerking. Lizzo, who was rocking a "100% That B*tch" shirt, jumped on the mic to hype the crowd.

Photographer and videographer Matt Henry was there to document all the madness, and he shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Last night got outta hand real quick. @theestallion x @dababy @lizzobeeating x @notophl." Over on NOTO Philadelphia's page, they wrote, "Last night was insane with @dababy & @theestallion 🔥 Shoutout to @lizzobeeating and a couple other celebrity guests & athletes who showed love! This was one for the books 🎥🍾🔥😎 #youalreadynoto #notophl #dababy #megantheestallion #lizzo."