This weekend, the fifth annual Made In America Festival will go down at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Thousands of music fans will storm the area to celebrate Labor Day Weekend and to check out some of their favorite artists including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo, Rosalía, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jorja Smith, Pink Sweat$, James Blake, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Jacob Banks and many more.

Of course, not everyone will be able to make the festival in-person, so TIDAL will be exclusively live-streaming the two-day event for its members. Now, anyone can watch the star-studded performances from anywhere. For TIDAL members who were able to make their way to Philly for the Made In America Festival will find that they access to a wide array of benefits including the ability to relax in the TIDAL lounge access with air conditioning, seating and complimentary phone charging, artist meet-and-greets, ticket upgrades, limited-edition merchandise and premium views of the main stage on the TIDAL VIP riser.

The performances will take place on multiple stages and in order to catch them all, TIDAL will be streaming them from the video players that we've embedded for you below. Make sure to check them out throughout the weekend and let us know which Made In America Festival artists you're most excited to see.

Rocky & Liberty Stages:

Freedom Stage:

TIDAL Stage: