Eminem is said to be very worried about the release of Mariah Carey's new memoir and, while that remains simply speculatory, he may have good reason to be stressed for its release.

According to Da Brat, a close friend of Mariah's, the pop star does indeed speak about her relationship with Eminem in the upcoming book, divulging some embarrassing sexual details about their link-up.

Speaking about the book on a new episode of Dish Nation, Da Brat claimed that they never had a sexual relationship but that there are some details about their relationship that will shock people.



Carmen Valdes/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"He was never in bed with her. Let’s get this clear," said Da Brat. "When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex."

Obviously, these claims are pretty extreme and we'll need to actually read the memoir to see if they're true.

Neither Mariah Carey nor Eminem have spoken about the claims that Da Brat made.

Mariah's memoir, titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is set for release in September. Will you be picking up a copy just to read about what she has to say about Eminem?