Eminem and Nick Cannonare probably one of the more stranger feuds to have occurred in hip-hop. The two have been going at it for a minute but Em decided to revisit their feud on Fat Joe's "Lord Above" where he speaks on his relationship with Mariah -- the very topic that initiated the feud between Nick and Em.

Nick Cannon didn't let it slide, either. He decided to issue a response via diss track. Now, we all know that Nick Cannon isn't the greatest rapper ever, although he might tell you otherwise. He did recruit some heavy hitters on the track in order to give it the impact it needed. Battle rappers Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy joined him on the song but he also had a very rare appearance from Suge Knight.

In the song, Nick suggested that there's video of Eminem performing fellatio on another man filmed by a chauffeur driver. "I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a cock/You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps," Nick raps on the track. Nick later tweeted that Em's lawyers actually contacted him about it. "FACTS! His lawyers didn’t want that one out! They already on my line," he wrote.

Although Em typically takes the old fashion route of airing his beef on wax, he has since responded on Twitter. "U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck," Em wrote and signed off with a clown emoji.

Will Em drop a diss track in response to Nick? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.