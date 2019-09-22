Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar back in June and has denied the allegations from the moment he walked into the NYPD and turned himself in. "I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba said at the time. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”

The Radio actor hasn't slowed down on his partying since the accusations and more recently he's been spotted out and about again with his girlfriend, Claudine De Niro. According to Page Six, the duo was at Gramercy cocktail lounge in New York before heading to a karaoke bar later in the evening. “He was in good spirits. He was sipping cocktails with Claudine. They were super close all night and hanging out with a small group of friends,” a source told the publication.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cuba and his lawyer are set to head to court on October 10th to defend the actor's innocence. "I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s peers assesses all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated," Cuba's lawyer, Mark Heller previously stated.