groping
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr. To Host Strip Club Event Amidst Groping Allegations: ReportFor Cuba Gooding Jr., the party don't stop.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr. Loses His Groping Lawsuit: ReportThe actor was sued by Natasha Ashworth back in October 2019 for allegedly groping her at the nightclub she worked at. By Madusa S.
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr. Now Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 22 Women: ReportCuba Gooding Jr.'s case isn't looking so good. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr.'s Lawyer Fights Indictment After Grand Jury Wasn't Shown Video EvidenceMark Heller's pissed. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr.'s L.A. Butt Groping Case Dropped Due To Insufficient EvidenceJust one of his many reported offenses. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr.'s Groping Case Delayed After New Charge SurfacesCuba's accused of two acts of misconduct. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr.'s Still Living His Best Party Life As Groping Case ContinuesThe party appears to be never-ending. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr. Fails At Attempt To Label Groping Victim Mentally UnstableCuba's still headed to court. By Chantilly Post
- NewsKevin Spacey Recently Interrogated For U.K. Groping AllegationsKevin Spacey was questioned by the Scotland Yard. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Spotted Looking "Rough" As Groping Case ContinuesCuba's seemingly trying to hold it together. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Heads To Court To Have His Groping Case DismissedCuba Gooding Jr. is ready to have his case tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Wants Groping Case Tossed Over Victim's "Warped Mental State"Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyers want the case tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Met Face-To-Face With Accuser After Groping IncidentCuba Gooding Jr. met up with his accuser right after he groped her. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Remembers Accuser's Love Of "Snow Dogs," Not Groping Her BreastSelective memory?By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Denies Sexually Assaulting Claudia Oshry When She Was 16Cuba continues to preach his innocence. By Chantilly Post