Cuba Gooding Jr. seemingly hasn't been one bit worried about the allegations against him involving an unnamed woman who accused the actor of groping her. Cuba has previously denied the allegations detailing how he has faith in the system that will set him free. Since he was arrested and released, Cuba hasn't been slowing down on his party lifestyle.



Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

The "Snow Dogs" actor has been spotted ranting in a hotel lobby about the situation and has also been seen partying at a few locations with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro followed by another spotting where sources said he looked "rough." Now just a few weeks later Cuba and his leading lady have been seen yet again in the Hamptons by a source who tells Page Six the couple were holding hands and sipping on Rose at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, before being joined by a group of friends.

Apparently, Cuba “made a huge scene clapping for the whole restaurant,” as his friends cheered him and he continued to "loudly enjoying himself” clearly wanting “to be seen.”

Cuba is due back in court next month to go forward with the groping allegations. “I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba previously expressed. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”