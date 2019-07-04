Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of groping a woman at a New York bar at the top of last month. The Radio actor has maintained his innocence in the matter, claiming how he trusts the system and "the process speaks for itself." While Cuba awaits trial in August, he's already been spotted living his best partying life, still hitting up clubs with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro.

The couple was spotted at the Bowery Hotel in Connecticut and the Surf Lodge in Montauk a few days back and now sources tell Page Six that Cuba was spotted yet again, this time the Hamptons looking "rough."

“He was barking orders at the waitress and his voice was so raspy,” a source told the publication, with another detailed how “everyone was really excited to see Cuba… He was really nice to everybody.”



“All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves," Cuba told cameras when he was first booked for inappropriate touching. "And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”