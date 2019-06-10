Cuba Gooding Jr. is being sought out by the New York Police Department since the Boyz N The Hood actor is accused of groping a woman at a club on Sunday night, Page Six reports. A 30-year-old unidentified woman called the cops around 1 AM after Cuba grabbed her breasts when they were socializing around 9 PM at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge.

The woman told police that Cuba was "highly intoxicated" and after he touched her inappropriately they got into an altercation that had to be broken up by security. Cuba was seen leaving the club after the incident occurred and once police arrived, they couldn't locate him in the area. The case has no been handed to the NYPD Special Victims Division and he's being charged for forcible touching.



Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty

This is not the first time Cuba has been accused of being inappropriate with women. Back in 2016, the Jerry Maguire actor was partying in Miami when a witness revealed at the time that he was “beyond frisky with girls.”

“He’s like Jekyll and Hyde … He goes from being super-friendly to super-aggressive,” a source described his habits. The best thing for Cuba to do right now is turn himself.