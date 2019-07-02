Cuba Gooding Jr. made headlines a few weeks ago when he was accused of groping a woman at a New York bar. The Jerry Maguire actor denied the rumours, stating his belief in the justice system and how his innocence will be proven.

“I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba previously stated. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”



While Cuba's lawyer claims the actor's life has been put on hold, his statement is questionable at this point since Cuba has seemingly continued to live his best life since he was spotted partying with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro by his side. Page Six reports that the actor was at the Bowery Hotel at a fashion party in Connecticut and was spotted again this past weekend at the Surf Lodge in Montauk.

“He seemed very relaxed,” said a source. “He was saying hi to everyone.”

In seemingly drunken fashion, Cuba even switched shirts with a bus boy who was wearing a top he preferred. “He wound up exchanging shirts with the worker,” added the source. “Cuba gave him his own checkered shirt and signed it and the kid gave him his shirt.”

Cube is due back in court in August.