Cuba Gooding Jr. was booked for allegedly groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in midtown Manhattan but has vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he believes in the system. Since the accusations, a second woman has come forward accusing Cuba of even more inappropriate touching, not helping his case at all.

Page Six now reports that Cuba has been spotted venting and ranting about the whole ordeal very publically in a hotel lounge. “He said the woman fabricated the whole thing and that the truth would come out,” a spy told the publication. “It was bizarre that he was in the main lounge of the hotel and he was talking about it.”

Cuba is seemingly not at all fazed by the accusations, something his lawyer Mark Heller claims helps prove his innocence. “His confidence in the legal system and his legal representation has freed him from the anxiety that usually causes defendants in his situation to recoil from society," Mark said. “As you have noted, Mr. Gooding continues to appropriately interact and socialize as he normally does.”



“I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba said when he was first accused. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”