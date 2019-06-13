Cuba Gooding Jr. is being accused once more for inappropriate touching after the Jerry Maguire actor is already being charged for such acts from this past weekend. As we previously posted, Cuba was at a New York bar this past weekend when a woman accused him of groping her breasts when she was just trying to give him water to help his "highly intoxicated" state.

The actor denied the allegations but said he would turn himself, expressing his faith in the system. “I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba stated.



Walter McBride/Getty Images

New York Daily News now reports that a second woman has come forward to detail how she too was groped by Cuba when she met the actor at Butter Restaurant in Midtown. Cuba allegedly groped her butt back in 2008 and as the publication details, Cuba may not be charged since New York has a five-year statute of limitations on these types of sexual assaults.

“All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down," Cuba added of his recent groping incident.