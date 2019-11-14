Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyer is doing everything in his power to get his client off the 6-count indictment that just went down in New York. As we know, the actor has been fighting a few assault and groping cases, more recently pleading not guilty to a butt pinching case. TMZ now reports that Cuba has been indicted by a grand jury.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

According to the publication, the jury didn't see multiple videos of the incidents leading Cuba's lawyer, Mark Heller, to file a motion to have the move dismissed. Cuba and his team call the ruling "grossly inappropriate and unjust" since the District Attorney did not provide video evidence of what went down. They "chose here to trick the system by not giving the Grand Jury a fair opportunity to evaluate all of the facts and evidence," Cuba's team added.

The string of cases against Cuba began this past summer when he was accused of grabbing a woman's breast at a rooftop bar in New York. “I trust the system, and the process speaks for itself,” Cuba said when the charges came to light.. “All I have to say is the following, in this time and age we need to let people speak for themselves, we have to let people express themselves. And now I’m giving the process the chance to show what really happened, what went down.”