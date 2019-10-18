Cuba Gooding Jr. was first publically accused of sexual misconduct this past summer when he allegedly groped a woman's breast at a rooftop bar in Manhattan. Since then, a string of other accusations has poured out pushing his trial back so prosecutors can source more evidence from the victims. Just a few days back we posted about the allegations of one unknown woman who said Cuba grabbed her arm and asked her to "pee" in his mouth before touching her inappropriately and now TMZ reports that another groping case in LA has been dropped.



John Phillips/Getty Images

According to the publication, a woman reported Cuba to the police after he grabbed her butt at a party in Los Angeles earlier in the year. Cops investigated the case where it was later turned over to the L.A. City Attorney for sexual battery but the case was later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

The Boyz In The Hood actor's lawyer Mark Heller issued the following statement on the dropped charge: "Cuba doesn’t recall this case. He’s out every night of his life. He meets so many people. He interacts with so many people -- he can’t remember all the people he meets."

Cuba has pleaded not guilty to the one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree for his newer charges and not guilty to the first charge from this past summer.