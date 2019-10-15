Cuba Gooding Jr.'s sexual misconduct trial has grown substantially since he was first accused of groping a woman a New York bar back in June. When the Snow Dogs actor headed to trial last week for the charge, he was told that a new charge against his name had been documented and he would have to re-schedule his trail to a later date.

Page Six has now gotten word of the new charge that brings Cuba's accuser count to 14. According to the publication, the latest accuser is bringing to light an incident that happened in February of 2017 with the actor allegedly grabbed her arm at a Los Angeles bar and told her to sit on his face and pee in her mouth. Cuba said the latter after he put his hand in her blouse and squeezed her breast. Cuba was reportedly told to leave the woman but persisted.

Other allegations against Cuba include a time he grabbed a woman's butt at the Chatwal Hotel in Manhattan in 2013, reached under a woman's skirt in 2014 at Cafe Havana in Malibu and similar inappropriate incidents throughout New York, California, Texas and New Mexico.

"We are completely confident that there will be no criminal conviction of Cuba Gooding Jr. [The actor] is certainly innocent of the allegations that will be presented today before the court and we're going to ask that the court send this case out today for trial," Mark said, as seen in below.