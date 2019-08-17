According to TMZ, Dallas Cowboys holdout Ezekiel Elliott will not face charges for an altercation that occurred in Las Vegas back in May. After reviewing the tape and meeting with state prosecutors last week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has definitively ruled against punitive action. The news comes as a sign of relief for Elliott as he continues to grapple with the Cowboys front office over a contract extension. Elliott's camp has maintained its silence ever since the initial posting.

As depicted in the above video clip, Ezekiel Elliott got into it with a 19-year old security guard. As the evidence would suggest, Elliott was guilty of knocking the teenager over a guard rail - but for some reason or another, 19-year-old Kyle Johnson has decided against pressing charges, all but ending the LVMPD's inquisition into the matter. He did, however, file a police report on the scene, as is normal protocol.

Luckily, the NFL undertook its own investigation into the incident and was inclined to agree with the authorities in ruling against punitive action, much less a meager fine for putting its unshakable in a position of disrepair. As of this writing, Elliott has shown of recanting on his contract demands with the Dallas Cowboys' season opener fast approaching on Sept. 8 against their division rivals, the NY Giants.

