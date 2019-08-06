It looks like Ezekiel Elliott is really serious about holding out from playing football this season. Sources told ESPN today that the Dallas Cowboys running back is willing to sit out the entire 2019 season unless he gets a new contract, similar to what LeVeon Bell did last year.

Zeke informed the Cowboys back in January that he would not play this season unless he got a new contract, and they’ve yet to get that done. However, the source added that it is not likely that Elliott's holdout continues into the regular season, based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done with the running back before Week 1. Now whether that happens or not remains the question.

On Monday, former NFL running back Eric Dickerson said on FS1's "Undisputed" that he spoke with Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux. According to Dickerson, Arceneaux said it was possible Elliott would miss part of the regular season but that they didn't want that to happen.

Jones said last week that he thought the front office would reach a deal on a contract extension with Elliott but that it would need to allow the Cowboys to keep all its talent "under the same roof." The Cowboys are also negotiating extensions with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on the story moving forward. Stay tuned.

[Via]