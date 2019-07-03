Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to share his side of the story of what took place at an EDC festival in Las Vegas back in May.

In a statement posted on social media, Zeke writes:

"Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident. I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. "I apologized to [security guard] Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it. "I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."

Following an argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Las Vegas event, Elliott got chest to chest with an event staffer, who went tumbling into a guard rail and onto the pavement.

Elliott was never arrested for the incident in question, but he is still subject to a fine or suspension under the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN.