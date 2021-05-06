Following the release of Cordae's debut album The Lost Boy, many were quick to praise the young lyricist as one of the game's most exciting new artists. Since then, Cordae has been hard at work perfecting his follow-up, taking a quick detour to tide fans over with the release of his Just Until EP. Interested parties can check out the four-song project, which features appearances from Young Thug and Q-Tip, right here.

Today, Cordae took a moment to share a key detail about his forthcoming studio album -- the album title. "My next body of work is titled From a Birds Eye View," writes Cordae, saying little else on the matter. When one fan noted that several of his recent singles featured cover art depicted from a bird's eye view, Cordae validated the connection with a telling retweet.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Given that he only recently finished delivering an EP, it's uncertain as to whether he'll be looking to capitalize on the momentum with a quick follow-up, or bide his time and arrive when we least expect it. Either way, Cordae knows what he's doing, and given how much respect he's already garnered on the strength of one album, this next move could truly be a game-changer.

Insofar as guest appearances -- we've already seen him working in the studio with Morray and J.I.D, so it's entirely possible that they'll pop up on From A Bird's Eye View. Expect Cordae to shine further light on the project as the time of its release grows closer. Are you excited to see how he continues to evolve with another studio album?