Cordae & Common Wax Poetic On "What's Life"

Joshua Robinson
June 18, 2021 10:44
701 Views
20
4
Cordae/Hollywood Records, Inc.Cordae/Hollywood Records, Inc.
What's Life
Cordae & Common

Cordae and Common ruminate on the meaning of life in their contribution to "Music For The Movement Vol. 3."


Friday marks a big day for Cordae. Today, the former YBN group member appears on H.E.R.'s new album Back of My Mind on the song "Trauma," and he also teams up with veteran lyricist Common for the Music For The Movement Vol. 3 intro track "What's Life."

Longtime fans of Cordae are probably already pretty familiar with “What’s Life,” as the Lost Boy artist previously shared the song for free on New Year’s Eve of 2018, but years after the song never made the switch to paid streaming services, “What’s Life” has finally arrived on DSPs with a brand new verse from Common.

Filled with deep introspection and sharp lyricism, Cordae and Common's collaboration is better than expected, so check out "What's Life" below and let us know in the comments who you think had the better verse.

Quotable Lyrics

On some Master P sh*t, I don't know what limits is
What's life without love? What's life without haters?
We all gotta eat so to them I don't cater
I might humble you and sit you down like a waiter
Show you what beef is, then tell you what the stakes are

Cordae Common
