Cordae & Common Wax Poetic On "What's Life"

Friday marks a big day for Cordae. Today, the former YBN group member appears on H.E.R.'s new album Back of My Mind on the song "Trauma," and he also teams up with veteran lyricist Common for the Music For The Movement Vol. 3 intro track "What's Life."

Longtime fans of Cordae are probably already pretty familiar with “What’s Life,” as the Lost Boy artist previously shared the song for free on New Year’s Eve of 2018, but years after the song never made the switch to paid streaming services, “What’s Life” has finally arrived on DSPs with a brand new verse from Common.

Filled with deep introspection and sharp lyricism, Cordae and Common's collaboration is better than expected, so check out "What's Life" below and let us know in the comments who you think had the better verse.

Quotable Lyrics

On some Master P sh*t, I don't know what limits is

What's life without love? What's life without haters?

We all gotta eat so to them I don't cater

I might humble you and sit you down like a waiter

Show you what beef is, then tell you what the stakes are