Ever since they first began gaining mainstream attention, the Griselda movement has earned no shortage of critical acclaim. Despite feeling reminiscent of the golden-era sound, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway managed to reinvent the vibe with a darker, grittier, Buffalo sensibility. Years removed from the onset of their run, Conway The Machine has officially dropped off his proper debut album with From King To A God, boasting features from Dej Loaf, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Havoc, and Lloyd Banks.

Where the past few years saw "lyrical" rap fall out of favor in the mainstream, Conway's unrelenting bars have played a role in reinventing the beloved style with a fresh coat of paint. There's something notably satisfying in seeing fans and critics alike coming forward to celebrate the project's release, with many going so far as to label it an early contender for Album Of The Year. Of course, that might be premature -- remember that Conway has another project on the way in his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes.

Taking a moment to reflect on the album's creation and the many roles he played in bringing it to life, Conway took to Twitter to pen a few key shout outs. "I wanna thank all the artists and producers involved with this project for their contributions, salute for life!" he writes. "And I just wanna thank myself, I bought the studio outta my own pocket, recorded myself, paid for everything myself, did all the business myself... I’m super proud of this album and I hope the people fuckin wit me."

With social media buzzing about the album's quality, 2020 is seeming like The Machine's biggest year so far. And to think, it's not even finished yet. Go support From King To A God right here, and for more from Conway, check out our full interview with the rapper right here.